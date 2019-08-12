Death notices
Sierra “Sue” Duron, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
John Bernard Wilson, 66, of Bonfield, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.{/div}Robert C. Worth, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for W. Kenneth Harness, 71, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 2 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Kenny passed away July 27, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Dave, Brian and Dylan Johnson, Kyle Minor, Tim Fulk and Guy Liptack.
Funeral services for Richard E. “Dick” Hogan, 95, of Buckingham, were held Aug. 6 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. He passed away July 30, 2019. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight. Pallbearers were Miles Bribriesco, Alex and Arina Makuch, Jack Keegan, Meara Stahley and Kara Hogan.
Funeral services for Rose Marie Marion, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held August 5 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. She passed away July 31, 2019. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bill, Jeff and Marc Marion, and Deb, Dave and Justin Carter.
Funeral services for Joyce D. Mayo, 99, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 9, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Joyce passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brad, Eric, Nick, Ryan, Trevor, Collin and Austin Mayo.
Funeral services for Joyce M. Volkmann, 60, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. She passed away July 26, 2019.
