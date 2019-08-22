Past services
Funeral Mass for Phyllis Fischer, 93, of Bourbonnais, was held Aug. 16 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Phyllis passed away July 29, 2019. Inurnment was in Maternity BVM Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral Mass for Tanner Carlos Torres, 11, of Bourbonnais, was held Aug. 19 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Tanner passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Burial was in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Carlos Torres, Chris, Justin and Nathan Lynch, Eric Baron and Matthew Laukaitis.
Funeral services for Helen Warzynski, 93, of Manteno, were held Aug. 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Chaplain Kent Nichols officiated. Helen passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City. Pallbearers were Will Blackman, James and Dominic Rossi, and Katy, Karl and Emmett Zumwalt.
Funeral services for Robert Worth, 86, of St. Anne, were held Aug. 16 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Robert passed away Aug. 10, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were his grandsons, John, Charles, Andrew, Pete, Nick and Tom Worth. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Clark, Hugh VanVoorst, Pete Diaz and Jeff Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!