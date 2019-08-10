Death notices
Forrest S. Ditzler{/span}, 92, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Wild Wood Care Center, Brunswick, Ohio. Arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Ivan Joseph “Sonny” Weber, 84, of Piper City, passed away Wednesday, (Aug. 7, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Patricia “Pat” A. Wingerter, 89, of Martinton, passed away Friday (Aug. 9, 2019 at Amita Health Heritage Village in Kankakee. Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
