Death notices
Kelly Denise Young, 57, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Memorial Chapel of Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Marilyn Cook, 88, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 5 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Marilyn passed away July 30, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Constance Nanos, 95, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 6 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Constance passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were David Faber, Greg, Matt and Shea Nanos, Brian and Jeff Reiniche, and Cameron Wilcoxon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!