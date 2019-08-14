Death notices
Thomas E. Renchen, 67, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Jacquelyn Spurlock, 74, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.
