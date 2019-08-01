Death notices
Donald Henry Bednarz, 84, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Marilyn J. Cook, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Joanne DePatis, 81, of Beaverville, were held July 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Joanne passed away July 19, 2019. Pallbearers were Kelcey and Kegan DePatis, Ruthanne and Dan Bullock, , and Jim and Mari Gromer.
Funeral services for Arnold J. Fritz, 98, of Union Hill, were held July 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick. Arnold passed away July 12, 2019. Interment was in Colman Cemetery, Union Hill.
Funeral services for Regina Dawn Goodman, 57, of Kankakee, were held July 26 at Calvary Community Church in Momence, with the Rev. Randy Schweizer officiating. Regina passed away July 22, 2019. Pallbearers were Joy Shea, Paula Bleyle, Holly Hull, Sherry and Adam Goodman, and Chad Plein.
