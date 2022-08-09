Death notices: Aug. 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death noticesJamie Greenley, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Cynthia Lynne Raiborn, 56, of Kankakee, passed away July 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.Robert F. Stehlik, 84, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you