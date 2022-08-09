Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Jamie Greenley, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cynthia Lynne Raiborn, 56, of Kankakee, passed away July 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Recommended for you