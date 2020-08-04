Past services
Memorial Mass for Barbara “Joan” Baron, 89, of Janesville, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, were held July 30 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Curch in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Joan passed away April 8, 2020.
Funeral services for Merwyn Cook, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held July 28 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Merwyn passed away July 24, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Mark Whitehead, Matt Wefler, Josh Ramsey, Aurelio Garcia, and Larry and Robert Bushey.
Funeral services for Judith Ann Miller, 82, of Gilman, were held July 24 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange and the Rev. Robert Blumberg officiating. Judith passed away July 22, 2020. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dan Carmichael, Terry Miller, Bo Bargman, Erroll Rottman, Bret Schmid and Brian Grimes. Honorary pallbearers were Steven and John Krones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!