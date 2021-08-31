Death notices
Winnie M. Carter, 95, of Pembroke Township, passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) in Pembroke Township, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Joanne Gremar, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Kenneth L. “Buster” Hertz Jr., 63, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Yuvette Idowu, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Deonta Turner, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021) at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center, Bolingbrook. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Graveside services for Gretchen Ann Adame, 58, of Hilton Head, S.C., were held Aug. 7 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Gretchen passed away June 6, 2021.
Funeral services for Daniel L. “Danny” Arseneau, 73, of Beaverville, were held Aug. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Daniel passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Todd, Westin, Kurt and Kevin Arseneau, Jake Hagan, Peter Conaty, and Bret and Brent Dowling.
Funeral services for Donald E. “Jake” Bretzman, 88, of Gilman, were held Aug. 26 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Robert Blumberg officiating. Donald passed away Aug. 22, 2021. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Mike, Colton and Chet Henrichs, Perry LaPorte, Quinton Miller, and Vic and Dale Hari. Honorary pallbearer was Ron Henrichs.
Funeral services for Virgil D. Burdick, 65, of Watseka, were held Aug. 26 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Virgil passed away Aug. 20, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Charlie Burdick, Blake and Steve Gossett, Gary Brutlag, Dennis Bruner and Ricky Grosvenor.
Funeral services for Rose L. Burton, 96, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Rose passed away Aug. 11, 2021. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Abbey, Grant and Rick Laney, Mike Foisy, and Gary and Nick Benjamin.
Funeral services for Gregory M. Lambert, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 16 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Gregory passed away Aug. 12, 2021. Interment was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wes Hertz, Nick Bane, Timmy Hamilton, Brett Duby, Grant Senesac, Al Glidewill, Neal Ryan and Tim Regnier.
Funeral services for Edna Faye McMullen, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Edna passed away Aug. 13, 2021. Inturnment was in Limestone Cemetery.
Services for Zona Elizabeth “Betsy” Morrical, 80, of Columbia, Tenn. and formerly of Kankakee, were held Aug. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Betsy passed away July 23, 2021. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin.
Graveside services for Iris Roy Mulvihill, 104, of Osprey, Fla., were held Aug. 7 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Iris passed away May 30, 2021.
Funeral services for Dolores Marie Roberts, 96, of Beaverville, were held July 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Dolores passed away July 14, 2021. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Shane LaReau, Zach Roberts, Cameron Jones, and Logan, Noah and Owen Bramer.
Funeral services for Michelle Knight Sells, 54, of Bradley, were held Aug. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steve Hudspath and the Rev. Mary Brady officiating. Michelle passed away Aug. 5, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kodi and Jarod Knight, Kirk Ward, Seth Hahs, Jake Blogg and Bryce Lee.