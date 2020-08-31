Death notices
Michael Clark, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Jason R. “Jay” Gibson, 57, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Edward J. “Ed” Jackson, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Andre Maiden, 24, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Bernice E. Wilken, 96, of Milford, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Sheldon Healthcare in Sheldon. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
Mary Kaye Yatuni (nee Luck), 71, of South Wilmington, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
