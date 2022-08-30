Nina Bea Key, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Dennis G. LaGesse, 41, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Pamela Merrill, 65, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Past services
Funeral services for Lola M. Arnold, 88, of Watseka, were held Aug. 17 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Lola passed away Aug. 14, 2022. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois. Pallbearers were Matthew, Jeremy and Steven DeLahr, Ayden Tjarks and Dave McCullough.
Funeral services for Roberta Sue “Bobbi” Jones, 36, of Bradley, were held Aug. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Rick Sexton officiating. Roberta passed away Aug. 15, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jeremy, Gavin and Justin Mericle, Jesh Zrrbel and Daniel Garcia.
Graveside services for Marilynn J. Netzel, 93, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 15 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. She passed away Aug. 9, 2022. Pallbearers were Eryn Stacker, Samantha and Thomas Holmes, and Quin Netzel.
Funeral Mass for Gloria Ann Roberts, 84, of Watseka, was held Aug. 13 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Mike Powell officiating. Gloria passed away Aug. 7, 2022. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Aylissa Alexander, Tristin and Kevin Houberg, Jeff and Matthew Hammer, and Justin Caveness.