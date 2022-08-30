Death notices

Nina Bea Key, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Dennis G. LaGesse, 41, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Recommended for you