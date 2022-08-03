...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Paula M. Burrow, 68, of Manteno, passed away July 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Sara Marie Loring, 40, and Justin Andres Loring, 40, both of Kankakee, passed away July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Ringgold, Ga. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Darryl L. Williamson, 52, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Rene E. Williamson, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.