Daily Journal obituaries

Paula M. Burrow, 68, of Manteno, passed away July 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Sara Marie Loring, 40, and Justin Andres Loring, 40, both of Kankakee, passed away July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Ringgold, Ga. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Darryl L. Williamson, 52, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

