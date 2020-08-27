Death notice
Nancy Jo Hull, 77, of Piper City, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 9:12 am
