Daniel Duane Nelson, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Funeral Mass for Michael T. Faber, 54, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 6 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Michael passed away Aug. 2, 2022. Pallbearers were Rodney Breckenridge, Steve Scheuing, Tyler Hedlin, Eric Faber and Justin Green.
Funeral Mass for Lawrence G. “Lonnie” Klonowski, 77, of St. Anne, was held Aug. 10 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating. Lawrence passed away Aug. 4, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shannon Baker, Gerald and Jeremy Brown, Robert Dandurand, and Joe and Arthur Cote.
Funeral Mass for Sara Marie Loring, 40, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 11 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Sara passed away July 15, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ryan Bennett, Billy Alderson, Colin, Ben and Brian Decker, Larry King and Nate Young.
Funeral Mass for Justin Andres Loring, 40, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 11 at St. John Paul II Cathoic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Justin passed away July 15, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ben Antosz, Kevin Schaumburg, Matt Weakley, Tony Hubert, Brent Peterson and Brian Wright.
Funeral services for Ida Mersch, 92, of Plainfield and formerly of Kankakee, were held Aug. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. Ida passed away July 27, 2022. Interment was in Skyline Memorial Cemetery, Monee.
Funeral services for Gerald Michael Murphy, 79, of Manteno and formerly of Springfield, were held Aug. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Chaplain Edgar Kahn officiated. Gerald passed away July 31, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
