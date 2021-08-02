Death notices
Patricia “Pat” A. Layne, 84, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (July 28, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Edith S. Poland, 90, of Limestone, passed away Saturday (July 31, 2021) at Harvest View Senior Citizens’ Living in Herscher. Funeral Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Rosemary Roloff (nee McLaughlin), 69, of Odell, passed away Friday (July 30, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Anthony Taborn, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 30, 2021) at Loyola University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.