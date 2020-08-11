Death notices
Mary Carley, 92, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Bobby Langlois, 64, of Okeechobee, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 31, 2020, at a nearby Florida hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Rita A. Tutoky, 99, of Bradley, passed away July 18, 2020. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Past services
Funeral services for Carol Ann Allen, 81, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and a former Kankakee area resident, were held Aug. 1 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Carol passed away July 22, 2020. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone Township.
Funeral services for Sharae Glower, 29, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 6 at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God in Kankakee. Pastor Claudius Anderson officiated. Cremation rites will be accorded. Sharae passed away July 30, 2020. Pallbearers were {span id=”docs-internal-guid-ed8d6e66-7fff-3ba8-75f4-0e02d5cccc1f”}{span}Pallbearers were Johnie and Johnathan Evans, Immanuel and Elijah Wilson, and Nicholas and Greg King.{/span}{/span}
Funeral services for Florian Janczak, 98, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 5 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. Florian passed away July 30, 2020. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Melvin Henry Seggebruch, 90, of Onarga, were held Aug. 8 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Melvin passed away July 29, 2020. Burial, with military honors, was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove. Pallbearers were Kailin, Jake and Hayden Gerdes, Reis, Justin, Jeremy, Cole and Mason Seggebruch, and Cael Bruns. Honorary pallbearers were Ed Teske and William Schilling.
Private family funeral services for Michele M. Senesac, 31, of St. George, were held Aug. 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Michelle passed away July 30, 2020.
Funeral services for Gloria Raye Wells-Toledo, 91, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Judean Benston officiating. Gloria passed away Aug. 2, 2020. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery.
