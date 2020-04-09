Death notices:
Mona Lucille Hilgert, 90, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Darlene L. Orwig, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Miller Nursing and Rehab. in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Bernice Schultz, 103, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Miller Nursing and Rehab. in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
