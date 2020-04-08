Death notices:
Alfred D. Bjorklund, 89, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Marie Brooks, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Johnny L. Jones, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Nicholas Martinez, 89, of Bradley, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Mamie L. Williams, 88, of Grand Blanc, Mich., passed away Thursday (April 4, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!