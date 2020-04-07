Death notices:
Vermell Lockett Jr., 77, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
