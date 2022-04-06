Death notices: April 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesBernice Holmes, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.Barbara Johnson, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.Phyllis Schneider, 88, formerly of Herscher, passed away Tuesday (April 5, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal