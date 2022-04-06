Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Bernice Holmes, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Barbara Johnson, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 4, 2022) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Phyllis Schneider, 88, formerly of Herscher, passed away Tuesday (April 5, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Recommended for you