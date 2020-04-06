Death notices:
Ethan Lee Collins, 21, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Billy Tucker, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
