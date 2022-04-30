Death notices: April 30, 2022 Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesSammy A. Bain, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 28, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Vicki Keene, 64, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 27, 2022) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you