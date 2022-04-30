Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Sammy A. Bain, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 28, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Vicki Keene, 64, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 27, 2022) at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

