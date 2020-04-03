Edna Fatka Carriger, 93, of Gilman, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Delorous M. Guard, 86, of Watseka passed away Thursday (April 2, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Jeannie Lightfoot, 48, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.
