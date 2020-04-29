Death notices
Peter J. Chapin, 68, of Momence, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Rodney Jon McCoy, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 24, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Jacquelyn Neff, 75, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Diana “DeeDee” Thornton, 55, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Lois E. Wierl, 81, of Beecher, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Beecher Manor Nursing Home in Beecher. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.
