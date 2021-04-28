Death notices
Thomas Peter Waszak, 70, of Martinton, passed away Saturday (April 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 74F with temps falling sharply to near 55. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 6:21 am
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription