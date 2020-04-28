Death notices
Rhoda Lashelle Hawkins, 57, of Bremerton, Wash. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 19, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Catherine Hudson, 58, of Titusville, Fla., passed away April 20, 2020, in Titusville. Funeral arrangements are pending in Florida.
Hazel Logan, 88, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Private family services for Neil Theodore Ahern, 75, of Herscher and formerly of Campus, were held April 25 in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus. Deacon Patrick Sklly officiated. Neil passed away April 21, 2020.
Private family services for Anne-Marie DuVoisin, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held April 23 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Anne-Marie passed away April 18, 2020.
Private family services for Sidney Carol Lynch, 81, of Bradley, were held recently. The Rev. Wright Eavenson officiated. Carol passed away April 16, 2020.
Private family services were held for Mary Lou Mason, 89, of Kankakee. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Mary passed away April 20, 2020.
Private family services for Bruno Russell Papineau, 85, of Kankakee, were held April 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Bruno passed away April 17, 2020.
Private family services for James William Ray, 71, of Kankakee, took place recently in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. James passed away April 14, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!