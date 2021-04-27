Death notices
Barbara Cates, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Carolyn Jean Earling (nee Scerini), 77, of Custer Park, passed away Sunday (April 25, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Savannah Rowe, 6, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 22 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Dorothy Rutledge, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 25, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for James Coyle, 96, of Kankakee, were held April 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. James passed away April 6, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jamie Herr, Jenny and James Coyle, Joey and James Wilkens and Chad Dean. Honorary pallbearers were Jacob McCorkle and Timothy Dean.
Funeral services for Bernadette Ida Denault, 87, of Chebanse, were held April 15 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’erable. Deacon Ron Gagnon officiated. Bernadette passed away April 7, 2021. Private family inurnment was in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.
Funeral services for Harold Nielson Fournier, 92, of Herscher, were held April 16 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Nietzke officiating. Harold passed away April 11, 2021.
Funeral services for Donald Edwin Johnson, 84, of Kankakee, were held April 20 at First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Gregg Davis officiating. Donald passed away April 16, 2021. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Bob Johnson, Collin and Curtis Davis, Donny Yeoman, Rick Dustin and Dave Clark.
Funeral services for George Kondourajian, 88, of Bradley, were held April 17 at College Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Mark Quanstrom officiating. George passed away April 11, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Dan and Joe Braik, Austin Woo, Bobby Ruhaak, Thomas Murphy, Zachary Davis and Grant Kondourajian.
Funeral services for Edward Ignatius Rutnicki, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held April 19 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Edward passed away April 13, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for David A. Tower, 69, of Seymour, Tenn. and formerly of Bradley, were held April 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. David passed away April 14, 2021. Burial was in St. Anne Township Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy, Jason and Tom Blanchette, Brian Tower, Trevor Martin and Matthew Fisher.