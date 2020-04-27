Death notices
Mary Lou Mason, 89, of Kankakee, passed away April 20, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 5:40 am
