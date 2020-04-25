Death notices
Susan Hillman, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Rickie Ilion, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Bertha Mondy, 88, of Pembroke Township, passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Dorothy “Dot” Schaumburg, 91, of Watseka, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
