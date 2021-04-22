Past services
Funeral services for Hildegard Brutlag, 98, of Woodworth, were held April 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, Milford, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Hildegard passed away April 9, 2021. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth, Milford. Pallbearers were Eric Howe, Marc Jackson, Jed Weigelt, Cody and Jeff Brutlag, and Craig Cross. Honorary pallbearers were Tammy Deschand, Amber Rodriguez, Anna, Jessica, Chris and Andrew Brutlag, Jamie Murphey, Tracey Hardy, Andre Stoever, Brad and Darin Jackson, and Brandon Cross.
Funeral services for Sandra Joanne Elliot, 69, of Bourbonnais, were held April 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Randy VanFossen officiating. Sandra passed away April 7, 2021. Inurnment was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse.
Funeral Mass for Maria L. Hernandez, 91, of Bradley, was held April 13 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Maria passed away April 9, 2021.
Funeral services for Gregg Kelly, 61, of Kankakee, were held April 16 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. Dwight Wyeth officiating. Gregg passed away April 7, 2021. Interment was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.
Funeral services for Betty Lou Kemnetz, 92, of Piper City, were held April 16 at Piper City United Methodist Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Liz Reis officiating. Betty passed away April 14, 2021. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Shawn and Tyler Platz, Kyle Kemnetz, Dan Sheridan, Aaron Schuette and Mike Breen.
Services for Arlene Florence “Rickie” Nagy, 86, of Custer Park, were held April 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mark Duhon officiating. Arlene passed away April 7, 2021.
Funeral services for Barbara Marie Rittmanic, 93, of Bourbonnais, were held April 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Barbara passed away April 8, 2021. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Mary and Russ Larson, Mark, John and Joel Hoffman, and Mike Hetzer.
Funeral services for Kathleen Mae Slater, 71, of Manteno, were held April 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kathleen passed away April 3, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Riley, Mason and Chase Mickles, and Mike and Dan Boss.