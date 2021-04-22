Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s expected, except lower 30s in the city of Chicago. * WHERE...All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. &&