Death notices
Earl T. Giroux, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Loyola University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Shirley Mae Rolando (nee Burgess), 92, of Joliet, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020) at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Ron Rayshawn Saxon, 37, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Monafay Louise (Piel) Selk, 93, of Beecher, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.
