Past services
Funeral services for Leslie L. Garrelts, 81, of Crescent City, were held April 16 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Stoeger officiating. Leslie passed away April 12, 2020. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth. Pallbearers were Lyle, Lloyd, Brock and Chad Garrelts, Luke Sengele and Jerry Brutlag. Honorary pallbearer was Herb Macz.
Private family services for Betty J. Rennewanz, 92, of Kankakee, were held recently, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Betty passed away April 9, 2020. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.
