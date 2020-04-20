Death notices
William R. Bellman, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Patrick V. Buckley, 68, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Percy Hale Sr., 72, of Pembroke Township, passed away April 13, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Bruno Papineau, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at Bickford House of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Nicolas Perez Patino, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Pauline Sheth, 85, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
James W. Thomas, 97, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Betty Louise Trumble, 92, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Joyce Wall, 87, of West Peoria and formerly of Watseka, passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
