Death notices
Marshall Billips, 46, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Mary Ann Curwick, 78, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Past services
Graveside services for Steven L. {span class=”il”}Crain{/span}, 58, of Kankakee, were held March 27 in St. James Cemetery, Kankakee. Steven passed away March 24, 2020. Pallbearers were Jeremy and Henry Crain, Zach Lynch, Kade Nelson, Ken Sloan and John Hirt.
Private family services for Janet Lee Nigg, 62, of Manteno, were held March 31 at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Janet passed away March 24, 2020. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
