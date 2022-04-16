Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Vietta Coffie, 92, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at The Pavilion at Creekwood nursing home in Mansfield, Texas. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Frederick Drinkwater, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Hetty Girgis, 95, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Lola Mae Kroll, 82, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Watseka Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

