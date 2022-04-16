Death notices: April 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death noticesVietta Coffie, 92, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at The Pavilion at Creekwood nursing home in Mansfield, Texas. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.Frederick Drinkwater, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.Hetty Girgis, 95, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.Lola Mae Kroll, 82, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Watseka Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you