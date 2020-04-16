Death notices
Kenya Armstrong, 30, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Roger A. Gray, 64, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Taylor (Tyler) Howard, 73, of Chicago, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Robert McBride, 84, of Pembroke Township, passed away April 8, 2020, at Watseka Health and Rehabilitation Center in Watseka.
John D. Neukomm Jr., 68, of Cissna Park, passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Dorothy Strickland, 88, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
