Death notices
David L. Barnhart, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Frank L. Dent, 81, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Paul E. Johnson, 80, of Gilman, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at his home in Gilman. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Uriel Ortiz, 87, of Momence, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Norma J. Smith, 83, of Momence, passed away April 7, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
L. Renee Tucker, 58, of Watseka, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Nancy Fern Warriner (nee Seibert), 82, of Wilmington, passed away April 7, 2020, at Symphony of Joliet Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!