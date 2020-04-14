Past services
Private funeral services for Marie H. Reneau, 95, of Manteno, were held April 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Daniel Belanger officiating. Marie passed away March 21, 2020. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne.
Private graveside services for Ann Rogers, 82, of Boca Raton, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held April 10 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Ann passed away April 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!