Death notices
George Kondourajian, 88, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (April 11, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Richard C. Salzman, 93, of Momence, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Fannie Brooks, 86, of Kankakee, were held April 10 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiated and Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr. delivered the eulogy. Fannie passed away April 3, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Lavelle Calvin, Dontae, Cantrell and Donald “DJ” Jr. Brooks, Devin Carter, and Steven M. and Brandon Bland.
Funeral services for Karen DuMontelle, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held April 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Karen passed away April 6, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Leah Spenn, 102, of Watseka, were held April 10 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Leah passed away April 5, 2021. Burial was in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Kathryn Boeckman, and Rachel, Jacob, Jonathan, Dan, David and Carson Spenn.