Death notices:
Mildred Berry, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
A. Dale Bjorklund, 89, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Landon Fulford, 41, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Charles Levi, 86, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Raul N. Mangantulao, 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Kenneth H. Schall, 81, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
