Death notices
Diane E. Asche (nee Ferrari), of Lisle and formerly of Downers Grove, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021) at Benedale-Villa St. Benedict. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Darrell R. Peterson, 63, of Bonfield, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Daniel J. Walski, 52, of Custer Park, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.