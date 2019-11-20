Deana R. Dupuis, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley.
She was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jack and Doris Hasemeyer Carter.
Deana was a retired foster grandparent for Kankakee School District 111.
She enjoyed cooking, bowling and karaoke. Most of all, she loved being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Matt Johnson, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Carter Dupuis, Landon Johnson and Lauren Johnson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Curt and Kathryn Carter, of Jonesboro, and Jacque and Judy Carter, of Crete, Neb.; and her former husband, Jamie Dupuis.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Babette Carter; and one son, Jamie Joel Dupuis.
There will be no visitation. Private services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
