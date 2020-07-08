BOURBONNAIS — Deana Brierly, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 10, 2020, at Bickford House Assisted Living of Bourbonnais.
She was born April 9, 1943, in Canton, the daughter of Henry Franklin “Bud” and Ruby Evelyn (Bastian) Hughbanks. Deana married Clyde William “Bill” Brierly on June 13, 1965, in Prairie City. He preceded her in death March 15, 2015.
Deana was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in teaching. She was also a gifted pianist and taught piano lessons. She enjoyed singing in church choirs over the years and at Bickford House of Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Jeffrey W. Brierly, of Chicago Heights; one daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Rocco Chiado, of Orange Park, Fla.; and one grandchild, Anthony William Chiado.
In addition to her husband, Bill Brierly, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Laura Lynn Brierly.
Visitation will be from noon on Friday, July 10, until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
As per the CDC, everyone is asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer Research Institute.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
