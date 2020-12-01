LAFAYETTE, IND. — The Very Reverend Robert Arthur L’Homme, retired Dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Peoria, entered eternal life Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
He was born May 2, 1941, in Worcester, Mass., the son of Arthur and Georgina Roberta Miner L’Homme, who preceded him in heaven.
Dean L’Homme married the love of his life, Carol McClintock L’Homme on April 15, 1989, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee.
He received a Master’s of Science in Psychology from Assumption College, Worcester, Mass.
Following obtaining his degree, he worked as a disc jockey for a rock and roll radio station in Worcester, Mass. Dean L’Homme also worked as a reporter for the Indianapolis News with a weekly syndicated column, “Religious Speaking,” which he wrote for many years.
Dean L’Homme then attended the Nashotoah House Seminary, graduating in 1969. He was ordained to the Deaconate in June of 1969, and ordained into the Priesthood on Dec. 20, 1969.
In 1972, Dean L’Homme was installed as Rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee. His first and most important mission at St. Paul’s was getting the parish youth involved in the church by creating a youth group which participated in many parish and charitable endeavors. The youth of St. Paul’s fondly called themselves “L’Homme’s Kids” and referred to
him as Padre. Dean L’Homme served as rector at St. Paul’s for 20 years.
In 1992, Dean L’Homme was installed as the Dean of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in Peoria, where he served until his retirement in 2004.
During retirement and until his passing, Dean L’Homme served as Sunday Associate at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette, Ind.
While in Kankakee and Peoria, Dean L’Homme wore many hats. He was a columnist, president of the Kankakee Mental Health Association, president of the Peoria Historic Preservation Council, and member of Lead Consultants (counseling team for parishes).
Dean L’Homme and his wife, Carol, enjoyed traveling to several countries and antiquing. He was an avid reader, a knowledgeable Civil War enthusiast and collector. He had studied and spoken several languages. Dean L’Homme loved God, family, kindness and endeavored to make everyone he met feel valued and loved. He was known to all as Father, Dean, Padre, Pastor, Grandpa, Papa, Pepe and Bob. His happiest times were when he was
baptizing new Christians, leading “L’Hommes Kids,” and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years; three daughters, a son-in-law and a
daughter-in-law, Victoria McClintock Senesac (Paulette Giardina), of Manteno, Theresa McClintock Scott (Kevin), of Kankakee, and Keli McClintock Roach, of Lafayette, Ind.; five grandchildren, Daniel Scott, Tyler Scott, Joseph Roach, Cody Roach and Courtney Roach; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brandon, and Kassidy Scott, Kayden, Ava and Cody Jr. Roach; and two foster sons, Robert d’Oliviera and William Sole. He is also survived by two sisters,
Jeanne L’Homme and Shirley (Marco) Samayoa, of Brownsburg, Ind.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date.
