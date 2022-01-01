KANKAKEE — Dean E. Kirchner, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 27, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born May 17, 1970, in Kankakee, the son of Steven and Martha (Scott) Kirchner. Dean married Jennifer Coppess on July 6, 2013, in Kankakee.
Dean was the office manager for Kankakee Spring and Alignment.
He was a graduate of Herscher High School.
Dean was an avid sports fan, including the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved going on his annual beach vacations. Most of all, Dean enjoyed spending time with his family and was the best “Papa” ever.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Kirchner, of Kankakee; one son, Cody Kirchner, of Kankakee; one daughter, Justyne Kirchner (Brad Preston), of Kankakee; his parents, Steven and Martha Kirchner, of Kankakee; one stepson, Justin Sieling (Kirsten Barnette), of Carbondale; three stepdaughters, Meghan (Andrew) Jackson, of Kankakee, Jordan Sieling (Beau Adams), of Bonfield, and McKayla Bissonnette, of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Billy Brundies, of Kankakee; and four grandchildren, Rilynn, Maverick, Kinzley and Jaxton.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; and one niece, Tesia Hisel.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Leon Fritz will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.