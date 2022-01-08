Dean Drazy

KANKAKEE — Dean Alan Drazy, 64, of Kankakee, passed away suddenly Dec. 24, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 12, 1957, the son of Donald and Mildred (Bouchard) Drazy.
Dean was a lifelong resident of Kankakee.
He was formerly employed by an architectural firm in Chicago. Dean enjoyed designing, sketching, golfing and watching sports, particularly the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Dean went to St. Joseph Grade School in Bradley, and was a 1975 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee. He earned a degree in architectural engineering and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, Mo.
Surviving are a brother, David (Jodi) Drazy, of Mesa, Ariz., sisters, Madonna (Larry) Patton and Dorita (Gary) Hamende, all of Hernando, Fla., and LouAnne (Michael) Costigan, of Channahon; brother-in-law, Gary Neal, of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald and Mildred (Bouchard) Drazy; and sister, Darla (Drazy) Neal.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.