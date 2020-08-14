TULSA, OKLA. -- Dean J. Beach, 69, of Tulsa, Okla. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of John and Margaret (Hedlin) Beach. Dean married the former Patricia McGrath on July 25, 1981. She survives.
Also surviving are his brother, Dennis (Judy) Beach, of Bourbonnais; nephew, Eric Beach, of McPherson, Kan.; great-niece, Sydney Beach, of Durham, N.C.; and many McGrath brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dean graduated from Westview High School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Viet Nam.
Dean loved the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, even as he was living in Tulsa.
Burial will be Monday, Aug. 17, in Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Okla.
Memorial gatherings to remember Dean will be at a later date in Tulsa and Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to any veteran's organization.
Funeral arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home in Tulsa, Okla.
Please sign his online guestbook at moorefuneral.com.
