PIPER CITY — Dawn M. Johnson, 54, of Piper City, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 21, 1966, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bob and Kay (Coy) Bertrand. She married Matthew Johnson on Oct. 18, 1986, in Bourbonnais. He survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeremiah Johnson, of Chicago, Jerod Johnson, of Mattoon, and Justin Johnson, of Piper City; one granddaughter, Ruby Jean Johnson; her father, Bob Bertrand, of Clifton; two brothers, Todd (Julie) Bertrand, of Piper City, and Jason (Heather) Bertrand, of Bradley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Barbara Johnson, of Bradley; one sister-in-law, SuAnne (Paul) LaRocque, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Mrs. Johnson was involved in Scrappy Quilters sewing group in Piper City, loved the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, camping and traveling in recent years to Arizona. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1985, where she was involved with athletics and cheerleading.
Private services will be held with burial in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City.
Memorials may be made to Northwestern Medical Center Cancer Research.
Funeral arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
