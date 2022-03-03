Dawn Doran

EVERGREEN PARK — Dawn M. Doran, 66, of Evergreen Park, formerly of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (March 1, 2022) at OSF Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.
She was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Maurice and Anna Davis Cousin.
Dawn was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of others and making them happy. Dawn loved all children. She like being outdoors, working with flowers, gardening and listening to music – especially country music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Evergreen Park.
Surviving are one son, Tyler and Gina Doran, of Beecher; two daughters, Michelle Owens and Rick Ribar, of Evergreen Park, and Danielle and Tadd Gerrish, of Essex; one brother, Douglas Cousin, of Grant Park; loving cousin, John Davis, of Union, Ky.; five grandchildren, Marielle Ribar, Ethan Ribar, Lucille Doran, Tyler “Duke” Doran and Violet Doran; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Tom Cousin; and one loving cousin, Darlene Davis.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Caitlyn Nesbit officiating.
Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Beverly K. Roberts Cancer Foundation in Grant Park.