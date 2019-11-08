David E. Williams, 80, of Winfield, Iowa, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Mission Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mission, Texas.
He was born Feb. 13, 1939, the son of James and Sarah (Bowman) Williams, in Harrisburg.
David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Betty Haney on April 2, 1960.
David worked as an electrician for General Motors for over 30 years before retiring in 1989.
Surviving are his son, Mike (Patti) Williams, of Kankakee; daughter, Kathy (Ron) Schuelke, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Foster, David (Elizabeth) Ferguson, Angie (Matthew Leuck) Williams, Amy (Mat Dunstan) Williams, Andrew Williams, Alex Williams, Heather (Justin Schroeder) Schuelke, Danielle (Matt) Fusco, Nikki (Joel Betz) Schuelke and Matthew Schuelke; five great-grandchildren, Caroline, Axel, Gage, Nathan and Miranda; and his special friend, Jo Hary, of Winfield, Iowa.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty; one infant son, Davey; and David was the last one surviving of eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Bonfield Cemetery in Bonfield.
